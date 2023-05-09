KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has announced the release dates of her upcoming album as well as the song she will debut at the ACM Awards on Twitter.

Parton announced that ‘World on Fire,” which she is anticipated to perform at the ACM awards on May 11, will be released on Wednesday, May 10.

Parton already teased some of the lyrics in a Good Morning America segment, saying: “Liar, liar, world’s on fire. What’cha gonna go when it all burns down?”

According to Parton, the new album ‘Rockstar’ is already available for pre-order, and it will release on November 17.

Parton previously mentioned that she had been working with many artists on songs for the new album. Some of the artists that she’s confirmed include Pink, Brandi Carlile, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, and John Fogerty.