NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dolly Parton has snapped up a prime piece of real estate in the heart of downtown Nashville.

The Dollywood Company, a joint venture between Herschend Enterprises and Parton, have acquired 211 Commerce Street.

“Since the pandemic, commercial real estate is becoming an opportunity,” Parton said in a statement. “I strongly believe in the future of Nashville and feel this is a great investment.”

Terms of the sale will not be disclosed and future plans for the property have not been released.