KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee’s favorite daughter and country music icon Dolly Parton has been nominated to the class of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and leaders in the region are sharing their congratulatory praise.

Parton, a Sevier County native who graduated from Sevier County High School in 1964, has often lauded her hometown and love for the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. Her charitable work in the region also continues to touch many lives.

On Wednesday following the nomination announcement, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters shared the following statement about Parton:

“Dolly Parton’s nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is another example of Sevier County’s favorite star being recognized for her contributions. Dolly continues to be a positive influence globally, and we are thrilled that she was nominated.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon tweeted about Dolly Parton on Wednesday, saying she was excited to hear Parton had been nominated and that Knoxville was cheering for her.

The other nominees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions include Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest — all of whom are on the ballot for the first time along with Parton. There are 17 total nominees.

From now until April 29, fans can vote every day on the Rock Hall’s website or at the museum. Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony is anticipated to take place this fall.