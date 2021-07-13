‘Goodnight with Dolly’ wins multiple Telly Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton and others behind the magic of the “Goodnight with Dolly” web series have won multiple Telly Awards.

S.D. Professionals, LLC which works with Dolly and The Dollywood Foundation on her digital projects including her website, won the Golden Telly Award and three Silver Telly Awards with “Goodnight with Dolly” web series starring Parton. In early 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Tennessee, Dolly and her team launched the series of videos of the country music icon reading books from her Imagination Library, calling it “Goodnight with Dolly.” The first book reading occurred in April 2020.

The “Goodnight with Dolly” web series was created by happenstance in a collaborative effort between S.D. Professionals and Parton due to the release of the film, “The Library that Dolly Built” getting pushed back.

When the release of “The Library That Dolly Built,” a feature-length documentary film about Dolly’s Imagination Library, was moved from April 2020 to December 2020 due to the pandemic, S.D. Professionals acted quickly and pivoted and volunteered their time and resources to provide everyone — who had been looking forward to the film in theaters across the nation — 10 weeks of the custom, original content instead.

“Goodnight with Dolly” launched on April 2, 2020, and ran for 10 consecutive weeks. Each week, Dolly chose a book from her beloved Imagination Library and read a bedtime story to children all over the world. S.D. Professionals created the unique online space on both the Imagination Library Facebook page and YouTube channel, making it accessible to any child with internet access. The series was a hit across the globe, garnering over 13 million views.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, including web series. The Telly Awards categories “Goodnight with Dolly” was recognized in are:

Gold Telly – Online Series-Webseries: Non-Scripted

Silver Telly – Online Series-Webseries: Music

Silver Telly – Online Series-Series: Education & Discovery

Silver Telly – Social Video Series-Series: Media & Entertainment

Jacob Timmons and his team at S.D. Professionals said in a press release they consider it an honor to partner with Dolly on a variety of projects all throughout the year. They are especially grateful to be recognized by The Telly Awards for their involvement in the “Goodnight with Dolly” project.