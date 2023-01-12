NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Grand Ole Opry announced that they are going all out to celebrate Dolly Parton‘s 77th birthday in style.

Parton’s birthday is on January 19, but the Opry is celebrating her birthday for three days between January 19 and 21. Tying it back to when her album Here You Come Again hit the airwaves, the Grand Ole Opry said they are taking a trip back to 1977 in honor of the East Tennessee icon’s 77th birthday. The 1977 album is credited with crossing over from country to pop charts.

“Though Dolly herself can’t be with us this year due to her feature film schedule, we are excited to add these fun Dolly additions to the shows on January 21st at the Ryman!” The Grand Ole Opry said.

In addition to the two shows on January 21 that will celebrate Dolly, the Grande Ole Opry said that there will be 77 hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry socials. Duncan Hines Dolly’s birthday cupcakes will be offered to the Opry House and Ryman Tour guests on January 19, and a “larger-than-life” 77th birthday card will be available for fans to sign at the Ryman between January 19 and 21.

The Grand Ole Opry also confirmed that there will be a Dolly impersonator on the Ryman Plaza during the Opry at the Ryman on January 21. While the impersonator may simply be present as Parton herself cannot attend, Dolly fans might also remember the story that Parton lost a Dolly look-a-like contest. The story was recounted in her 2012 motivational memoir “Dream More” according to ABC.

On January 21, the concerts will be at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., featuring artists such as Marty Stuart, Chris Young, Chapel Hart, Caitlyn Smith and The Fairfield Four. Tickets are available for both shows on the Grande Ole Opry’s website.