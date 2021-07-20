Hello Dolly: Parton dresses as ‘Playboy’ bunny for birthday gift to her husband Carl

FILE – Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn.It’s been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton made sure her husband Carl’s birthday was a memorable one on Tuesday. Parton took to social media showing her birthday surprise, a cover photo of her posing in a “Playboy” bunny suit.

Parton was featured on the October 1978 cover of the magazine but never posed nude for the editorial. “Playboy” stopped their print edition in 2020 after 67 years.

“Remember some time I said I was gonna pose for ‘Playboy’ magazine when I was 75?” Parton says. “Well I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore.”

So to make good on her word Dolly recreated her cover and presented it to her husband of 55 years.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

“He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years (of being together), and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that,” she says.

Dolly goes on to say that she was a “butterball” at the time of her original cover photo but is more “string cheese” now.

“He’ll probably think I’m cream cheese. I hope,” Parton says of her husband, with a wink.