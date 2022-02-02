KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee icon Dolly Parton is among 17 artists nominated to be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Fans can vote daily for up to five of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees. Voting ends on April 29 and results will be announced in May. To vote for Parton and your other top artists go to https://vote.rockhall.com/en/

On the website click the pictures of your top five artists, enter an email address, and submit your votes. You can also view the current ranking of the nominees and buy official merch.

The top five artists will be inducted in to the hall. As of Wednesday evening, Parton was in second place with a total of 24,700 votes.

Check back each day to see Parton climb the ranks and cast another vote.