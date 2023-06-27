KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is celebrating 200 million books that were gifted through the program.

To celebrate this milestone of providing books throughout the world since 1995, the country music superstar decided to continue to give back.

During International Literacy Month in September, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will randomly place seven enchanted bookmarks in Imagination Library books across five countries.

(Courtesy of the Imagination Library)

The seven recipients will meet the country music superstar over Zoom, receive a signed letter and photograph from Parton, obtain tickets to Dollywood, and receive a $2,000 donation to their local Imagination Library program.

“I know there are children in communities around the world with big dreams and the seeds of these dreams are often found in books,” said Parton. “It’s been one of my greatest gifts in life to help instill a love of reading through my Imagination Library. Reaching 200 million books worldwide is a major milestone that I’m so very proud of, and I want to thank all of our local program partners, funders and supporters from the bottom of my heart. But we’re just getting warmed up, we have so much more to do! Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.”

The bookmarks will be mailed in September’s books. If any families are interested in an enchanted bookmark, they can sign up for the Imagination Library program before July 31.

Parton was inspired to create the Imagination Library after experiencing her father’s inability to read and write, according to the news release. Her program spans five countries and gifts over 2.4 million free, high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to children around the world.

The program is open to all children under the age of five.