KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Google’s latest “Local Year in Search” shares that Knoxville, Tenn. set the trend.

According to the yearly, searchable report from Google, Knoxville searched for “rock and roll” music more than any other place in the United States. This year, which isn’t surprising given that East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier just last month.

When searching Google Trends for the U.S. “rock and roll.” the top related topic was Dolly Parton, and the top search was Dolly Parton Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. While Parton’s Hall of Fame induction was on Nov. 5 seems to have started the trend, searches for Rock ‘n’ Roll reached a peak between Nov. 6 and 12, which peaked slightly higher between Nov. 20 and 26.

Knoxville’s other searches from the “Local Year in Search” include:

Being the only place in the country that had sloth bear as its top trending animal.

as its top trending animal. Searching for the “ cheapest gas near me ” over three times more than last year.

” over three times more than last year. Being one of only four places in the U.S. with ranch water as its top trending recipe.

as its top trending recipe. Searching for country music more than any other genre.

Worldwide the top two searches for the year included “wordle” and “election results,” followed by three important figures who died: Betty White, Queen Elizabeth and Bob Saget. It also seems that Google Trends came back to rickroll those who scrolled to the bottom of the year’s trends, with “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley being the second top song searched.

Some other interesting searches that reached all-time highs this year include jellyfish haircut, quiet quitting and first date questions.