(WATE) — Country music icon Dolly Parton is taking part in a musical centered around Taco Bell’s popular menu item – The Mexican Pizza.

The musical was first announced in May. Parton shared an image of the script on Instagram announcing her involvement. The title on the cover reads Victor Kunda’s “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” presented by Live Mas Productions. The musical was written by Hannah Friedman, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. According to the cover page of the script, the musical is “based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind.”

The musical was originally supposed to air on TikTok on May 26. However, it was postponed. A tweet from Taco Bell read, “At this time, we are postponing Mexican Pizza: The Musical. We hope to reschedule to a later date, complete with the joy and celebratory spirit in which it was originally created.”

In April 2022, Taco Bell announced that the menu item would be returning for good starting May 19. However, once it returned Taco Bell locations across the United States began running out of the item. According to Taco Bell, the demand was so high for the menu that the return of the pizza had to be postponed until September 15.

Also on September 15 to celebrate the second comeback of Mexican Pizza, “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will premiere live on TikTok.

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical premieres 9/15, and the role of Mexican Pizza will be played by… well, I shouldn’t spoil it,” shared Parton on Twitter shortly after the announcement of the new premiere date.

To watch the musical, click here. It is planned to premiere at 8 p.m. on Sept 15.