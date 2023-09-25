KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is coming to Monday Night Football in the build-up to the release of her first-ever rock ‘n’ roll album later this year.

ESPN and Parton announced Monday that several songs off her upcoming album “Rockstar” will be incorporated into Monday Night Football broadcasts this season. The collaboration will begin Sept. 25 with the single “Night Moves,” a cover of Bob Seger’s 1976 hit. Parton’s version is a collaboration with fellow country superstar Chris Stapleton.

The Oct. 16 broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys versus the Los Angeles Chargers will feature Dolly’s version of “Heartbreaker” featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

“Rockstar”, the first rock album of her career, will be released on Nov. 17. The title track will be heard in select Monday Night Football games for the remainder of the season following the album’s release.

The songs will take viewers in and out of commercial breaks. “Night Moves” will be featured more prominently on Monday Night Countdown as part of the song’s world premiere, according to an ESPN press release.

Parton, 77, had initially teased the possibility of a rock album in early 2022 when she tried to bow out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame voting process. She later accepted the nomination and was inducted into the class of 2022.

“I am excited for ESPN to spotlight songs from my new Rockstar album,” Parton said in the release. “When I decided to do a full-blown rock album after they put me in the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame, I thought it would be fun to call the album Rockstar. The athletes who give their all every day are most definitely rock stars, and I love that these songs will be a small part of celebrating their achievements.”