KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John’s duet with Dolly Parton, which was ultimately her final recording before her passing last year, was released to the public on Friday.

The two famed entertainers collaborated to reimagine Parton’s classic hit ‘Jolene’. A music video was released on YouTube and the song is now streaming on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora and other platforms.

In addition to her starring movie roles like Grease and Xandu, Newton-John was a four-time Grammy Award winner with 15 top-ten singles in her career. In 1974 she won the Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year award and remains the only non-American born artist to win the award.

She previously released a Jolene cover on her 1976 album Come On Over.

The release comes roughly six months after her passing. Olivia Newton-John died on August 8, 2022 at the age of 73 from breast cancer.

“So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John,” Parton said in a statement on social media following her death. “So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.”