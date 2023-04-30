KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood’s new roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, is opening to the public on May 12, but season passholders are able to get a sneak peek a little earlier.

In an email shared with WATE by a season passholder, Dollywood shared that beginning on Monday, May 1, loyal passholders would be able to register to take a preview ride of Big Bear Mountain. There are also dates available before opening day.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. EDT, and one-hour timeslots will be available throughout the day.

The email says timeslots are available from May 8-14, (passholders will get a chance to go on the ride before opening day):

Monday, May 8 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Gold & Diamond Only

Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Gold & Diamond Only

Friday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Diamond Only

Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Silver, Gold & Diamond

Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Silver, Gold & Diamond

Some timeslots are reserved when the largest single-attraction opens, reserving the ride for Diamond members only. According to Dollywood, passholders will only be given one timeslot to preview the nearly 4,000 linear-feet long roller coaster.

The ride will be the first at Dollywood to feature onboard audio. While Dolly will not get on the two-minute ride, she said riders will get the chance to search for a “huge bear that’s been roaming [the] hills for years.”

“Doesn’t that look like fun?” she said, referring to a rendering of the ride. “You know I’m not going to get on that.”

“If I get on that thing you’d find my wigs on one of those trees,” she added.

Big Bear Mountain will have a 39″ height requirement, and promises plenty of thrills for the whole family, with three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall, and reaching a top speed of 48 mph, according to previous reports.

For anyone wanting to reserve a timeslot, check your email on Monday morning. A reminder with detailed instructions will be sent to passholders on May 1 when registration begins.