PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Dollywood continues to grow with new features that will be upcoming in the spring, WATE got the opportunity to get some insight into the construction of the new roller coaster and lodge at the park.

The construction workers have been building the largest $25 million “Big Bear Mountain” roller coaster which is included in the half-billion-dollar park expansion announced in 2021. A new resort will also be opening called the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, which was named after Dolly Parton’s song.

The new roller coaster has been reported to be 75 percent complete as of Wednesday. Big Bear Mountain plans to reach speeds up to 48 mph at a peak elevation of 66 feet.

“[We’re] still doing a lot of the electrical, pulling the launch cables… A lot of concrete to be completed and, of course, a lot of fencing and a lot of graphics to still go up,” said Barry Stiltner, vice president of maintenance and construction at Dollywood.

(Photo: WATE Staff)

(Photo: WATE Staff)

The construction of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster. (Photo: WATE Staff)

The construction of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster. (Photo: WATE Staff)

Big Bear Mountain roller coaster (Photo: WATE Staff)

(Photo: WATE Staff)

Once completed, the large attraction will be about 4,000 feet long, with three launches and several bunny hops. It will also be the first ride in Dollywood with onboard audio with music and narration from a fictional caretaker named Ned Oakley.

When riding the roller coaster, three launches will have the following:

• First launch from the load station

• Second launch takes you through a waterfall

• Third launch will bring you to go through the versions of the low sessions

“This [roller coaster] will be geared for both the smaller kids and some of the older teens, all the way up through adults will love it,” Stiltner said.

Big Bear Mountain will also be the longest roller coaster in Dollywood.

The second construction project was the Heartsong Lodge, a second DreamMore resort and spa with 302 guest rooms, a restaurant, lounge, retail shop, grab n’ go pantry, and outdoor and indoor pools.

(Photo: WATE Staff)

(Photo: WATE Staff)

(Photo: WATE Staff)

(Photo: WATE Staff)

(Photo: WATE Staff)

“[Guests] can expect the same kind of great service and quality product that they have come to experience and expect at DreamMore resort,” said Kevin Osborne, general manager of Heartsong in Dollywood.

The large resort is being built in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and will feature a wide variety of room amenities for guests like high ceilings, large family suites with themes, loft rooms and more.

Both new Dollywood features are set to open in late 2023.

