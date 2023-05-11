PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood’s newest and largest rollercoaster Big Bear Mountain opens to the public on Friday, May 12. Take a look at the ride before it opens with WATE.

The coaster that was announced two years ago is complete, and some Season Passholders have already been able to preview the ride.

Big Bear Mountain is Dollywood’s longest ride, Dollywood Publicist Josh Sauer said. With almost 4000 feet of track, the ride is over 3/4 of a mile long. Riders will get to search for the legendary big bear with Wildwood Grove’s fictional caretaker Ned Oakley. The ride has onboard audio, letting riders hear Ned (and maybe even the bear) during their search.

The launch point of Big Bear Mountain

Passholders previewing Big Bear Mountain.

















Sauer describes the ride as a “family thrill” that everyone in the family, from children up to grandparents, can enjoy. The ride has a 39-inch minimum height requirement, the average height of a 4-year-old, and takes riders to a maximum speed of 48 miles per hour — Twice!

Big Bear Mountain has 23 air time moments, Sauer confirmed. The park has also said that the rollercoaster has high-speed carousel turns and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall. According to Dollywood, Big Bear Mountain’s structure hugs six acres of land that run along the border of Wildwood Grove.

When the ride opens on Friday, Dollywood says registered Dollywood Diamond Passholders will be the first to ride after the opening ceremonies.