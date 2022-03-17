KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is still in the running to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame despite asking for her name to be removed.

On Thursday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tweeted they will not be removing Dolly from the list of people to potentially be inducted. The response comes just days after Parton announced she would bow out of the voting process because she did not feel as if she earned it.

Rock Hall tweeted, “Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

Though Dolly claimed she has not earned the right to be inducted, the Hall said they are leaving the decision to voters.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” said the Hall.