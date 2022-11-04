LOS ANGELES, CA. (WATE) — The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction is happening on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater, with quite a few notable individuals joining including Dolly Parton.

Parton is being inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class alongside Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest, Harry Belafonte, and Sylvia Robinson.

With a selected discography including “Joshua,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “9 to 5,” among many others, the Hall of Fame describes her determination as “Refusing to be underestimated, she set her sights on the pop charts, and the strategy paid off.”

Back in May, Dolly responded to her nomination by tweeting “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

The Hall of Fame Induction award ceremony is happening Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m. PDT, 11 p.m. EDT. Live, backstage coverage and commentary of the show will be on SiriusXM on channel 310 and VOLUME on the SXM App according to the radio service. The show will be available to stream on HBO two weeks later on November 19 at 8 p.m. EST.