KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Didn’t get your Dolly Parton ice cream the first time? Jeni’s Ice Cream is bringing back the limited-edition flavor and sweetening the deal with an exclusive copy of the country music icon’s upcoming album “Run, Rose, Run.”

Jeni’s is selling its Strawberry Pretzel Pie again for a limited time. The company describes the flavor as a “throwback to the triple-decker pie from the potlucks of our youths.” The ice cream includes pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce.

Dolly Parton fans made quick work of gobbling up the 10,000 pints in its first run in April. Proceeds from the sale of the ice cream will go towards Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to the age of 5.

The flavor is only available through the website. There is a limit of two Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints per order with a minimum of four pints purchased to be shipped. The ice cream will be shipped this coming April. Purchasers will be notified before the ice cream ships.

Parton’s latest album “Run, Rose, Run” is set to be released on March 4. Preorders of the album from Jeni’s will be delivered digitally and include the bonus track “Rose of my Heart.” On March 7, a book that shares its title with the album will hit shelves. Parton joined with author James Patterson to write the fiction thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise.