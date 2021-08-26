Smoky Mountain Christmas festival setup underway at Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas may be over 100 days away but that’s not stopping Dollywood from preparing for the holiday season. Thursday, the park was closed to visitors so workers could begin the setup for the Smoky Mountain Christmas festival.

Over five million lights will be hung within the park before the opening day of the festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. All of the buildings are outlines in different colored lights. This means that the doorways, the corners, and sometimes even the siding is covered in lights. Each area of the park tries to have its own feel and look during the festival. A park spokesperson shares that as people walk from one area to another they have different experiences.

Dollywood has won 12 Golden Ticket Awards as Best Theme Park Christmas event in years past. A park spokesman says that this is in large part due to the millions of lights that adorn the park throughout the festival.

The park is also bringing back a number of shows and bands including “Christmas In The Smokies,” “Kingdom Heirs Christmas”. Right now, the park is holding auditions for children to be in one of these shows. The entertainment manager at Dollywood shared between 120 to 140 people are needed to put the shows on.