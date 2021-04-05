Tennessee House takes up bills honoring Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton was the talk of the state Legislature on Monday.

The Tennessee House took up two different resolutions to be heard on the floor honoring her.

One bill would adopt her version of Amazing Grace as an official state song.

The other is recognizing her as a beloved cultural icon and for her contributions to children’s literacy.

Not that long ago, lawmakers tried to put a statue of Dolly in Nashville, but she said given all that is going on in the world, she didn’t think putting her on a pedestal would be appropriate.