“The Library That Dolly Built” available on multiple streaming platforms

“The Library that Dolly Built” is full-length documentary file produced at the University of Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) —“The Library That Dolly Built”, a documentary covering the history, impact, and future of America’s largest non-governmental children’s literacy program, is now streaming. It can be viewed on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Plan, Cable on Demand, and YouTube.

The film features the music of Dolly Parton and includes original interviews with recipients of the books, parents, policymakers, authors, program organizers, and Dolly Parton. It originally premiered in 2020. UT journalism professor, Nick Geidner, directed and produced the film. Many UT students also assisted in the production.

The movie, narrated by Danica McKellar, goes behind the scenes of Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s literacy-focused non-profit, to show how one of Tennessee’s most beloved performers developed an effective program for spreading literacy. It showcases the people who helped make the program possible.

The Imagination Library is one of the largest literacy-focused nonprofit programs in the world. It has distributed more than 1.5 million age-appropriate books to children in all 50 states and five countries.

