‘The Library That Dolly Built’ to premiere on Facebook

All About Dolly Parton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dolly Parton (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and The Dollywood Foundation are teaming up to present a free, one night-only live stream of the new documentary “The Library That Dolly Built: Celebrating the People Who Made Dolly’s Dream Come True.”

The behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was originally scheduled to be shown during a nationwide event back in the spring, but now “The Library That Dolly Built” has been reimagined as a free live stream event screening for Facebook.

You can watch the feature-length documentary on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The screening will be followed by a live Q&A session and an acoustic performance by Dolly herself.

More Dolly stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter