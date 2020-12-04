‘The Library That Dolly Built’ to premiere on Facebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and The Dollywood Foundation are teaming up to present a free, one night-only live stream of the new documentary “The Library That Dolly Built: Celebrating the People Who Made Dolly’s Dream Come True.”

The behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was originally scheduled to be shown during a nationwide event back in the spring, but now “The Library That Dolly Built” has been reimagined as a free live stream event screening for Facebook.

You can watch the feature-length documentary on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The screening will be followed by a live Q&A session and an acoustic performance by Dolly herself.