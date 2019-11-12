UT documentary on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library highlighted in ABC special

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A University of Tennessee journalism professor and a documentary film project at UT are highlighted in the ABC special “Dolly Parton: Here’s She Comes Again” airing at 10 p.m. Tuesday on WATE-TV.

Watch the preview above of the full-length documentary film “The Library That Dolly Built.”

In association with the Dollywood Foundation, Land Grant Films at the University of Tennessee produced the documentary on the Imagination Library. UT journalism professor and Land Grant Films director Nick Geidner is interviewed in the ABC special Tuesday night.

Geidner directed the “The Library that Dolly Built” and it was produced with the help of UT students.

‘The Library That Dolly Built’

“The Library That Dolly Built” is a feature-length documentary, covering the history, impact and future of America’s largest non-governmental children’s literacy program. It features the music of Dolly Parton and has original interviews with recipients of the books, parents, policymakers, authors, program organizers, and Dolly Parton.

Land Grant Films

“The Library That Dolly Built” is being produced by Land Grant Films, a documentary production program housed in the School of Journalism and Electronic Media at the University of Tennessee. Its mission is to provide University of Tennessee students with real-world experience in documentary storytelling while providing local non-profit organizations with video assets that can be used to raise awareness and funds.

