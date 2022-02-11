KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After rocking the Super Bowl with a fresh take on her ‘9 to 5’ hit in 2021, Dolly Parton will be back on TV screens during the big game alongside pop star Miley Cyrus.

On Friday, T-Mobile debuted two new commercials on Good Morning America ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus come together to promote the carrier’s 5G network, calling on people to #DoItForThePhones.

The ads are a satirical take on public service announcements. “But you can make a difference. If you join T-Mobile, these phones will be able to shine their brightest. Like me! I have my own theme park,” Parton quips. You can view the first ad here.

Miley Cyrus joins in the follow-up ad, leading a chorus in a ‘We Are the World’-style anthem on misfortunate phones. You can view the second ad here.

As part of the collaboration, T-Mobile is donating $250,000 to Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, which funds program supporting homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and vulnerable populations.

Parton and has had a close relationship with the Cyrus family since she toured with Billy Ray Cyrus early in her career. She has referred to herself as Cyrus’ unofficial godmother through the years.

In 2021, Dolly encouraged viewers to pursue their passions outside of work by turning her smash hit ‘9 to 5′ into 5 to 9’ for SquareSpace, a website-building service.