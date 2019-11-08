WATCH: Official trailer for ‘Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here is the official ABC trailer for “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!”
The special hosted by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts airs Tuesday from 10 to 11 p.m. on WATE and ABC stations.
RELATED: All about Dolly Parton
The hour-long special brings viewers an intimate look at the life and career of country music legend Dolly Parton, according to ABC.
GALLERY: Dolly Parton in photos
LATEST STORIES:
- Middle TN teen’s school project gets $40K from ‘Shark Tank’ investors
- TSSAA football playoffs begin tonight
- McMinnville man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
- Duluth Trading Company store opening next week in Knoxville
- Soldier return surpises kindergarten daughter at school