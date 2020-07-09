All Knox County Public Libraries to reopen on July 17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Public Library system is preparing to reopen all branches next week.

All 19 Knox County Public Library branches will reopen on Thursday, July 17 on their regular schedules. Eight of the 19 branches had reopened in late May after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In compliance with the Knox County Board of Health regulations, all patrons and staff must wear face coverings inside the buildings except for children 12 years and younger and people with relevant medical conditions. Masks will be made available for those who may not have one.

Each library has been fully sanitized and equipped with plexiglass sneeze shields at service counters. Available seating has been arranged to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Library materials will be isolated for 72 hours after being returned.

No public computers will be available; however, every location is equipped with Wi-Fi. Storytimes, other programs and meeting room use will be suspended until further notice.

“We are very happy to be able to reopen all facilities for our patrons,” commented Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “The library provides important services to our community from early literacy to lifelong learning.”

The reopening will allow 67 remaining library employees who were on furlough to return to work. The county furloughed 194 Knox County library employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the library is not able to offer in-person programs, many storytimes, podcasts and other programs are available online at www.knoxlib.org.