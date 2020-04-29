All lanes of Northshore Drive in Farragut open after landslide repairs

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed all lanes of Northshore Drive in Farragut have reopened after a landslide back in February.

The slide, just east of the Concord Road roundabout, left traffic down to one lane.

TDOT sharing these images of completed roadwork with us.

Both lanes of Northshore Drive are now open to two-way traffic.

