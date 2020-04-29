All lanes of Northshore Drive in Farragut open after landslide repairs

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed all lanes of Northshore Drive in Farragut have reopened after a landslide back in February.
The slide, just east of the Concord Road roundabout, left traffic down to one lane.
PREVIOUS: Northshore Drive down to one lane due to landslide
TDOT sharing these images of completed roadwork with us.
Both lanes of Northshore Drive are now open to two-way traffic.
