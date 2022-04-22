NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of 13 death row inmates have been executed by the State of Tennessee since 2000.

Below is the full list of those executed, along with information about their cases:

Robert Coe

Sedley Alley

Phillip Workman

Daryl Holton

  • Bedford County, TN
  • Holton was sentenced to death for the 1997 shooting and killing all four of his children execution-style at his uncle’s auto repair garage. Holton turned himself in immediately after the shooting. When police found the bodies, they also discovered pipe bombs that Holton said were intended for his wife and their home.
  • Last meal: No final meal request
  • Executed by electric chair on Sept. 12, 2007

Steve Henley

  • Jackson County, TN
  • Henley was sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of an elderly couple in Jackson County. Henley reportedly went to their home, shot each of them with a rifle and pistol, poured gasoline on them and lit their bodies on fire.
  • Last meal: A seafood plate of shrimp, fish, oysters, onion rings, and hush puppies
  • Executed by lethal injection on Feb. 4, 2009.

Cecil Johnson

  • Davidson County, TN
  • Johnson was sentenced to death for the fatal shootings of three people, including a 12-year-old boy in 1980. Johnson shot the boy in the head and two other people after robbing a convenience store in Nashville.
  • Last meal: Refused last meal
  • Executed by lethal injection on Dec. 2, 2009.

Billy Ray Irick

Edmund Zagorski

David Miller

Donnie Johnson

Stephen West

  • From: Union County, TN
  • West was sentenced to death for the 1986 murders of 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter Sheila. They were found stabbed to death with their hands tied behind their backs in their Union County home. West was also convicted of raping the 15-year-old.
  • Last meal: Philly cheesesteak and fries
  • Executed by electric chair on August 15, 2019.

Lee Hall

Nicholas Sutton

Death row inmate Oscar Smith, 72, was not executed Thursday, April 21 due to an issue with the injection.