NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of 13 death row inmates have been executed by the State of Tennessee since 2000.

Below is the full list of those executed, along with information about their cases:

Robert Coe

Weakley County, TN

Coe was sentenced to death for the 1979 murder of 8-year-old Cary Ann Medlin after he sexually molested her. He told police he tried to choke her, but when that didn’t work, he said he stabbed her and watched her bleed out.

Last meal: Fried catfish, white beans, hush puppies, coleslaw, french fries, pecan pie, and sweet tea

Executed by lethal injection on April, 19, 2000.

Sedley Alley

Phillip Workman

Shelby County, TN

Workman was sentenced to death for the 1981 shooting and killing Memphis Police Lieutenant Ronald Oliver after robbing a Wendy’s restaurant.

Last meal: Requested a vegetarian pizza be purchased and donated to a homeless person for his last meal, but prison officials refused.

Executed by lethal injection on May 9, 2007

Daryl Holton

Bedford County, TN

Holton was sentenced to death for the 1997 shooting and killing all four of his children execution-style at his uncle’s auto repair garage. Holton turned himself in immediately after the shooting. When police found the bodies, they also discovered pipe bombs that Holton said were intended for his wife and their home.

Last meal: No final meal request

Executed by electric chair on Sept. 12, 2007

Steve Henley

Jackson County, TN

Henley was sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of an elderly couple in Jackson County. Henley reportedly went to their home, shot each of them with a rifle and pistol, poured gasoline on them and lit their bodies on fire.

Last meal: A seafood plate of shrimp, fish, oysters, onion rings, and hush puppies

Executed by lethal injection on Feb. 4, 2009.

Cecil Johnson

Davidson County, TN

Johnson was sentenced to death for the fatal shootings of three people, including a 12-year-old boy in 1980. Johnson shot the boy in the head and two other people after robbing a convenience store in Nashville.

Last meal: Refused last meal

Executed by lethal injection on Dec. 2, 2009.

Billy Ray Irick

Knox County, TN

Irick was sentenced to death in 1986 for the rape and murder of 7-year-old Paula Dyer. Dyer was found with blood between her legs, with an autopsy showing she had been asphyxiated.

Last meal: “Super deluxe combo” — which included a super deluxe burger, onion rings and a Pepsi soda

Executed by lethal injection on Aug. 9, 2018

Edmund Zagorski

Robertson County, TN

Zagorski was sentenced to death in 1984 for the murders of John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter. Zagorski led the men into the woods before shooting them, slitting their throats and taking their money.

Last meal: Pickled pig knuckles and pig feet

Executed by electric chair on Nov. 1, 2018.

David Miller

Knox County, TN

Miller was sentenced to death for the murder of a 23-year-old Knoxville woman. Lee Standifer’s body was found beaten and stabbed in the woods. Miller was the longest-serving death row prisoner at 36 years.

Last meal: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and coffee

Executed by electric chair on Dec. 6, 2018.

Donnie Johnson

Shelby County, TN

Johnson was sentenced to death for the 1984 murder of his wife, Connie, in Memphis. Johnson suffocated his wife by sticking a plastic bag down her mouth. He then later left her body in a van at a mall parking lot.

Last meal: Declined last meal, instead requested supporters to donate meals to the homeless.

Executed by lethal injection on May 16, 2019.

Stephen West

From: Union County, TN

West was sentenced to death for the 1986 murders of 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter Sheila. They were found stabbed to death with their hands tied behind their backs in their Union County home. West was also convicted of raping the 15-year-old.

Last meal: Philly cheesesteak and fries

Executed by electric chair on August 15, 2019.

Lee Hall

From: Hamilton County, TN

Hall was sentenced to death for the 1991 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Hall threw gasoline on Traci Crozier as she sat in her car, before setting it on fire. Court documents show attorneys have argued Hall “suffers from severe cognitive impairments,” but the Tennessee Supreme Court refused to lower his sentence.

Last meal: Philly cheesesteak, two orders of onion rings, a slice of cheesecake, and a Pepsi

Executed by electric chair on Dec. 5, 2019.

Nicholas Sutton

From: Morgan County, TN

Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of a fellow inmate at the Morgan County Regional Correctional Facility in Morgan County, Tennessee. He had already been facing life in prison for the murder of his grandmother. He also admitted to killing four other people, although evidence was never found in connection with two of those killings.

Last meal: Fried pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, and peach pie with vanilla ice cream

Executed by electric chair on Feb. 20, 2020.

