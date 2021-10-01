ALLARDT, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s pumpkin time again in Fentress County and this year is the 30th annual Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival and weigh-off.

The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Allardt City Hall. The winner of the heaviest pumpkin could win $2,000.

An assortment of corn stalks, potatoes, tomatoes, sunflowers, and other entries will also compete for recognition in addition to the giant vegetables.

Hundreds of vendors will be on hand selling food, crafts and more.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. at Allardt City Hall.