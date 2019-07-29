Alleged Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office patrol car thief awaits transport from Williamson Co.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – The man who police say stole a marked Campbell County Sheriff’s Office patrol car Saturday night was taken into custody in Nashville Sunday after he ran out of fuel on I-65.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office had Frank Ramsey in custody.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office telling WATE 6 On Your Side Monday that Ramsey was taken into custody without incident late Sunday night after he the CCSO patrol vehicle he’s alleged to have stolen had run out of fuel on the I-65.

Ramsey is awaiting transport back to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to answer to the charges of theft Over $10,000.00, vandalism under $500.00, and auto burglary.