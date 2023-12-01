KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen announced on Friday that a convicted felon and alleged gang member was sentenced to 14 years in prison thanks to the the work of Career Gang Unit prosecutors.

Donald D. Kirkland, 42, was sentenced to serve in the Tennessee Department of Correction for unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon and reckless endangerment. Judge Hector Sanchez presided over the case.

During a two-day trial in September, prosecutors explained to the jury that on November 9, 2021, a Knoxville Police officer responded to a 911 call made by an employee of the Weigel’s gas station on Western Avenue.

Gang Unit prosecutors bring 14-year sentence against convicted felon, Dondald D. Kirkland (Knox County District Attorney’s Office)

The caller reported an intoxicated driver parked at the gas pumps. While KPD was on their way, the vehicle left Weigel’s. Officer Vargas located the vehicle traveling on Western Avenue at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop it.

After a short pursuit, the car stopped, and the officer found Kirkland in the driver’s seat and another individual in the passenger seat who was overdosing. The Knoxville Fire Department administered naloxone to the passenger, who regained consciousness.

During the incident, officers found a handgun in Kirkland’s pocket.

Kirkland has multiple felony convictions, making it unlawful for him to possess a firearm. He has a prior robbery conviction from 2007 and three drug trafficking convictions. The Distirct Attorney’s office added that Kirkland has also been identified as a member of the Crips street gang.

“Gang members caught with guns can expect to receive long sentences, especially when those gang members have violent criminal histories,” District Attorney Allen said.

Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator Sheri Burkett aided in the prosecution of this case.