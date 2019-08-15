Breaking News
Alleged shooter indicted on charges for February death of Loudon County man

David Miles at his preliminary hearing Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Photo: WATE)

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The man behind a deadly shooting and subsequent manhunt in Loudon County in February was indicted by a jury.

According to the Loudon County District Attorney Russell Johnson, David Tyler Miles was indicted on charges for first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and theft.

The DA’s office also stating that Miles’ case is set for arraignment, along with all other grand jury returns, on Monday, Aug. 19 at the Alma Place location of the old Loudon City Hall; which is serving as a temporary non-jury meeting site for Loudon County Criminal Court.

Miles is being represented by Assistant Public Defender Harold Balcom and the cases are being prosecuted for the State by Senior Assistant Bob Edwards and Jed Bassett.

