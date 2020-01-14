Allegiant adding five new direct flights from Knoxville to major cities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Allegiant Airlines is celebrating the addition of five nonstop flights from Knoxville to major cities across the country with special one-way fare prices.

Allegiant on Tuesday announced service from Knoxville to five new cities: Boston, Massachusetts; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Austin, Texas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $33.

“We’re very excited to expand our presence in Knoxville by offering service to five premier destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Whether you love exploring historic places, enjoying a vibrant music scene or relaxing at the beach, Allegiant has your next vacation adventure at an affordable price.”

Service to Boston’ Boston Logan International Airport will begin on Friday, May 8. Service to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and Chicago’s Midway International Airport will begin on Thursday, May 21.

Flights to Austin will begin Friday, May 22 with one-way fares as low as $55. Service to Myrtle Beach will begin Saturday, June 6 with one-way fares as low as $44.

The new seasonal flights will operate twice weekly. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will now serve seventeen cities from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS).

“The addition of five new seasonal Allegiant destinations from McGhee Tyson Airport marks one of the largest single route announcements in the airport’s history,” said Eddie Mannis, chairman of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s Board of Commissioners. “By adding flights to destinations such as Boston, Chicago and Houston, East Tennessee travelers will have access to lower airfares to major markets, with the added benefit of attracting thousands of visitors to our region as well. Austin and Myrtle Beach are vibrant cities with amazing entertaining and cultural opportunities to explore. We are very excited about the new flights and want to thank Allegiant Air for continuing to grow at McGhee Tyson Airport.”