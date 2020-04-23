Almost 70,000 more Tennesseans file for unemployment benefits, 393K+ filed over 5-week period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Almost 70,000 new unemployment claims were made in Tennessee last week, with East Tennessee once again accounting for the second-highest number of new claimants.
According to statistics released by The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Thursday, 68,968 new unemployment claims were made in Tennessee during the week ending on April 18. More than 393,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over a five-week period.
The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending April 18 was 68,968. While that was down from the 74,772 new claims the previous week, the numbers were up dramatically from five weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.
17,222 new claims were made in East Tennessee, second-most only to the 29,065 new claims made in Northern Middle Tennessee.
