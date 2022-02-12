KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County security officer has been fired and will face assault charges after an incident with an inmate earlier in the week.

According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Bryson Hance, 43, was terminated after an altercation with an inmate being booked into the Cocke County jail. An arrest report says she became upset after learning she would have to wait for her medication. A verbal argument began between the inmate and Hance, where the report says Hance cussed and yelled at the inmate before he “lifted her up and carried her down the hall” to a cell.

The report says Hance shoved the inmate through the cell door causing her to fall 12 feet, hitting her head and losing a tooth.

Hance was recently hired in January but had previously worked for the detention center.

Hance was on a new hire probation, but was terminated and charged with assault after administration learned of an incident that took place in the jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.