Alum Cave Trail temporarily closed in February for bridge replacement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alum Cave Trail and nearby parking lots will close temporarily during February to allow work replacing two foot-log bridges near the Arch Rock area.

“The bridges have suffered significant decay due to use and weather since the last trail rehabilitation effort in 2016,” a park spokesperson said in a press release. “In order to efficiently replace the foot-log bridges along the narrow trail corridor, a full closure is necessary for the safety of the crew and visitors.”

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the area will be closed each week from Monday through Thursday, beginning Feb. 8. The weekly closures will last through Feb. 25. The trail will be fully open each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, along with President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 15.

“Alum Cave Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park and these foot-log bridges provide safe crossings over the boulder-strewn river,” said a park spokesperson in a press release.

Hikers can still reach Mt. Le Conte and the Le Conte Shelter by using one of the other trails to the summit. The Boulevard, Bull Head, Rainbow Falls, and Trillium Gap trails all lead to Mt. Le Conte, but park officials ask hikers to plan carefully and check daily for weather-related road closures that may restrict access to trailheads.

For more information about hiking in the park, please visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or call the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297.