Alvin Kamara releases signature cereal benefitting New Orleans children’s charity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New Orleans Saints star and former Tennessee Volunteer Alvin Kamara has released his own special-edition breakfast cereal to benefit a New Orleans-based children’s charity.

Kamara’s King Crunch will be available for purchase online and in Alumni Hall stores as well as University of Tennessee VolShops. Special autographed collector’s editions and bundle packs are available at plbse.com.

A standard box is available on alumnihall.com for $8 each.

Proceeds from each box sold will benefit the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans, a nonprofit group that works to improve the quality of life for children and families through programs to strengthen mental health and wellness.

PLB Sports & Entertainment has produced other athlete-themed cereals for stars like Doug Flutie, Nick Chubb, Deandre Hopkins and Tyler Herro.

Kamara spent two years on Rocky Top after transferring from a junior college in 2015. He’s gone on to be one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, garnering the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and four Pro Bowl appearances in his four NFL seasons.

The University of Tennessee recently made him one of three athletes featured on the exterior of the video board at Neyland Stadium.

Kamara has also become one of NASCAR’s most notable fans. He was recently named the first “Growth and Engagement Advisor” of the racing organization.