Amazon and Haslam family commit $1.5 million to UT business college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Online shopping giant Amazon has committed $750,000 towards a business professorship at the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business following the announcement of a new Amazon delivery center coming to the city.

The $750,000 gift from Amazon will be matched by the Haslam family for a total endowment of $1.5 million. The distinguished professorship will support faculty efforts in the area of business analytics and data science.

“We are very excited to continue developing the relationship between Amazon and the Haslam College of Business,” said Steve Mangum, dean of the college. “We find it to be a natural partnership, combining our faculty’s expertise in data analytics with the rapidly growing industry demand for graduates with such technical skills.

The college offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees in business analytics and other business disciplines.

“Amazon’s investment in our faculty will have a transformative impact on education and research here at the state of Tennessee’s flagship business school. In turn, it will allow us to further build our capacity to prepare students to excel in an increasingly competitive field and supply an excellent pipeline of talent for corporations such as Amazon in hiring future business leaders.”

Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced the plans to bring Amazon to Tennessee in 2018, marking the largest jobs commitment made by a company in the state’s history. Amazon has seven fulfillment and sortation centers in Tennessee as well as an additional fulfillment center just announced in Blount County and the delivery center coming to Knoxville.

“It’s not often that a company goes above and beyond in this way, doing more than they originally said they would do when first establishing their operation in Tennessee,” Haslam said. “Amazon is investing in our communities in a way that will both create an enormous return on investment and benefit thousands of Tennesseans.”

The company has created more than 25,000 full- and part-time jobs throughout the state. Between 2010 and 2019 it invested $8.9 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and employee compensation.