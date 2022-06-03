MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man suspected of shooting a woman to death at an Amazon Warehouse in Mississippi has been shot to death by officers on I-40.

An incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. on I-40 and Whitten. According to Memphis Police, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area. The driver they were pulling over was named as a suspect in the deadly shooting at an Amazon Warehouse in Horn Lake.

Police say shots were fired during the traffic stop. There’s no word on what led to the shooting.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has requested that agents investigate the scene.

Memphis Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the eastbound exit lane, left shoulder and right shoulder are blocked as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story.