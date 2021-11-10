MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police need your help finding four children who have been missing for a month and may be in danger.

Police say Mariah Thomas (10), Jamiyah Thomas (8), Chance Veasley (3), and Keimiaya Veasley (1) were last seen in the 2800 block of Nathan Avenue in Binghampton on October 5th with their mother Jamisha Thomas. They were not supposed to be in her custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for the children Wednesday afternoon.

MORE: The children are believed to be with Jamisha Thomas, who is wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept on Kidnapping & Aggravated Child Abuse charges.



Jamisha is 25-years-old, 5’9”, 159 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.



Have you seen Jamisha? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND



(MORE)#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/4f3GcQ6DCL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warrant’s website, a warrant has been issued for Jamisha Thomas for child abuse-endangerment.

WREG talked to Ida Thomas, Jamisha’s grandmother and she told us she was surprised to see news reports saying investigators believe the children could be in danger.

“If she was a danger to her children why didn’t they get them before now,” Thomas said. “I didn’t think she was a danger to her children. She loves her children.”

She said she doesn’t know why the children aren’t supposed to be with her and when she’s asked police, they won’t tell her.

They continually come to see if Jamisha is at her house, but she says her granddaughter does not live with her.

Thomas said she saw Jamisha in a vehicle that passed by her home yesterday, but it didn’t stop.

She believes Jamisha might’ve taken the children over a custody issue.

“They said they were going to take them away from her, but before they took them out of her arms she took them and ran with them cause she wanted to be with her children,” Thomas said. “I hope she gives herself up and tries to get this straightened out. So everybody can help her and stuff.”

We asked the police why it took a month for the children to be reported missing, but we have not heard back.

They were last seen in a silver 2002 Ford Explorer possibly bearing LA tags 18077923.

If seen, you are urged to contact the Memphis Police Department Sex Crimes Bureau at (901)-636-3330 or contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.