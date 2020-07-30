AMBER Alert issued for East Tennessee toddler believed to be with non-custodial mother

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a missing toddler believed to be with his non-custodial mother.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 21-month-old Caylen Williams missing from Monroe County.
Caylen is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, 22-year-old Lakeisha Williams, who is now facing parental kidnapping charges.
Caylen Williams is biracial, 2 fee tall and weighs approximately 22 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a shirt with cartoon characters, shorts and black boots.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
