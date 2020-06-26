AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old child ‘forcibly taken’ from Middle Tennessee

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert early Friday morning for a nine-month-old child who investigators said was taken “forcibly” from Lawrenceburg.

According to investigators, Braelee Rayne Trapp was taken Thursday night by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr., 40. The TBI said the two were believed to be traveling in a black Chevrolet Equinox with Arkansas license plate 430-Y2K.

Braelee has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 18 pounds. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

Lanier is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt.

Anyone who spots the two is urged to call 911 immediately.