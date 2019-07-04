AMBER alert issued for toddler reportedly abducted in northwest Virginia

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old boy reportedly abducted in Warren County, located in the northwestern region of Virginia.

The toddler is Raequon Alan Ashby is a white with curly, brown hair and blue eyes. Troopers say he was last seen wearing a light-blue “Paw Patrol” shirt with a dark collar and red/black light-up “Paw Patrol” shoes.

The toddler is believed to be in extreme danger.

State police say he was abducted by 21-year-old Jashar R. Ashby. He is described as a black male with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a purple, camouflage shirt.

The suspect was last seen on Wednesday afternoon on Park Way in Front Royal. The vehicle he was driving, a red minivan, was found abandoned, according to troopers.

Anyone with information should call 911, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or dial #77 on a cell.