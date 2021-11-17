NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nationwide search for 3-year-old Noah Clare out of Gallatin continued Wednesday. Investigators say he was kidnapped by his father Jake. Noah’s cousin, 16-year-old Amber Clare, may be with them.

The trio was last seen in San Clemente, California, and maybe headed to San Diego, according to the sheriff there. This after the car they are believed to have been in was found abandoned. The car was loaded with ready-to-eat meals, clothing and camping gear.

Former Metro Police detective, Bill Pridemore, gave insight into the discovery.

“I understand he had MRE’s in his car, which, to me, would give them a better opportunity of not being spotted, cause they wouldn’t have to stop except for fuel. You know they wouldn’t have to stop to get something to eat, they could eat on the way and would be less chances of being identified while en route to wherever his destination may be. Which in this case, the car ended up in California.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new timeline of events in the case Wednesday. They say Jake Clare bought a Subaru Legacy on Facebook Marketplace sometime around Oct. 30. On Nov. 7, license plate readers in Arizona spotted the car traveling on Highway 95. The bumper stickers previously seen on the car had been removed.

The same car was towed on Nov. 13. The car was reportedly found at the Outlets in San Clemente. News 2 spoke to a security guard at the Outlets who said they are reviewing camera footage as the investigation continues.

News 2 also spoke to an officer with the California Highway Patrol who said officers across the state are on the lookout for Noah, his 16-year-old cousin, and his father.

“CHP’s involvement in this situation involving three individuals; Mr. Jacob Clare, Amber Clare, and Noah Clare is issuing a broadcast throughout the state of California for an endangered missing advisory, an at-risk missing situation,” said CHP Officer Reynoso. “Our officers throughout the state are on the lookout for these individuals at the moment.”

News 2 reached out for more information about the alert and if there are plans to issue an AMBER Alert. We also spoke to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who said they are currently a supporting role in the investigation.

WKRN also discovered unsettling social media posts and comments, by the Facebook account of Jacob Clare in the weeks leading up to the alert. A post from late September in a Facebook group asking for experiences on “surrendering.” The post said in part:

“Since November I’ve had my son kept from me and I’ve spent thousands of dollars on attorneys. I’m to the point where I feel like surrendering is my only option. … I’ve felt like I’m in a movie set the past few years.”

A comment made from the same account said:

“It also make me wonder if it’s time to do things that you don’t want to do, that would go against societies rules but yet you know in your heart it would be coming from a place of pure love.”

Another post from Oct. 9 states:

“The only thing that makes sense to me is if something is around the corner that I’m needed for that’s divine purpose for the greater good and that is me needing to let go of what I’ve always known as the daddy in me.”

About three weeks later the TBI said Clare bought the Subaru Legacy on Facebook Marketplace and a week later 3-year-old Noah was reported missing out of Gallatin.

On Wednesday night, the TBI released additional photos of the three taken from a surveillance camera in San Clemente.

#TNAMBERAlert UPDATE: We have new pictures to share of #NoahClare with Jacob Clare, accompanied by who we believe to be Amber Clare. These were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11th.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND/TipsToTBI@tn.gov



— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021

Jake Clare is described as 35 years old, 6-foot-7, and 200 pounds. Noah Clare was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

Age: 3

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′5″

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M056560540

Missing From: Gallatin, Tennessee

Missing Since: November 6, 2021

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Those who may have seen them, are asked to call 911 immediately.