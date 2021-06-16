AMBER ALERT: Smyrna infant abducted by non-custodial mom, believed to be in danger

SMYNRA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant girl abducted Wednesday evening by her non-custodial mother.

According to Smyrna Police, 9-month-old Nichelle Omega was taken by 29-year-old Nyx Omega at the Smyrna Public Library on Enon Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. after Nyx engaged in a visit with Nichelle. Investigators say Nyx Omega exited the building with Nichelle, hurried to a nearby parking lot, and left the area.

Nichelle Omega (left) was abducted by Nyx Omega, her non-custodial mother.

Investigators say Nyx Omega is driving a silver 2008 Toyota Scion with license plate number DGK392, with a mattress tied to the top of the car.

Nichelle Omega was wearing a red and white polka dot shirt, white shorts, and white socks at the time of her abduction. She is described as 17 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Nyx Omega was wearing a black fedora-style hat, black shirt, and black shorts. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nyx Omega is wanted by Smyrna Police for custodial interference.

#TNAMBERAlert 🚨 A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega. She is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. pic.twitter.com/aFUkD14JDc — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nichelle Omega and her non-custodial mother/abductor Nyx Omega, you’re asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 459-6644, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or your local police department.