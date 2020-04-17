Ambulance involved in Grainger County crash

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning an ambulance was involved in a crash in Grainger County.

The Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department shared these pictures with us. You can see the damage caused by the three-vehicle crash along Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon.

We have reached out to the police department, they tell us the first responders in the ambulance are okay.

