RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning an ambulance was involved in a crash in Grainger County.
The Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department shared these pictures with us. You can see the damage caused by the three-vehicle crash along Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon.
We have reached out to the police department, they tell us the first responders in the ambulance are okay.
- TDOT bridge repairs in Jefferson County to cause some lane closures
- Knoxville shooting suspects arrested after chase ends in a crash
- Stimulus checks could be delayed for people who used some tax advance services
- Ambulance involved in Grainger County crash
- Blount County crews extinguish fire at Townsend restaurant