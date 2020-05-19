America is running out of thermometers

News

by: Erica Pettway and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN & WIAT) Thermometers are hard to come by these days, and it could get worse.

Thermometer manufacturers and distributors say the devices were already in high demand earlier this year when health care providers started ordering more to scan COVID-19 patients. But now, companies who will require temperature checks are also buying the devices in mass bundles.

Marc Blustein, CEO of American Diagnostic Corporation, one of the nation’s largest thermometer manufacturers, said demand is up 900% for his company’s “non-contact” thermometers.

Multiple medical suppliers said the added customers have put a strain on the thermometer supply chain because they simply can not make enough right now.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22"

First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering"

Blessings in a bag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessings in a bag"

12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak"

Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover"

House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill"

TVA campgrounds reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA campgrounds reopen"

Trump touts 'Operation Warp Speed' in vaccine hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts 'Operation Warp Speed' in vaccine hunt"

CDC releases edited coronavirus reopening guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC releases edited coronavirus reopening guidance"

Knox County Health Department update on coronavirus from Charity Menefee on Friday, Mary 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department update on coronavirus from Charity Menefee on Friday, Mary 15, 2020"

Zoo Knoxville Guest Experience Director explains new safety protocols

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville Guest Experience Director explains new safety protocols"

TVA warns against scammers threatening to cut off your electricity

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA warns against scammers threatening to cut off your electricity"

Alcatraz East Crime Museum reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcatraz East Crime Museum reopening Friday"

All TN Buffalo Wild Wings locations to reopen dining rooms on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "All TN Buffalo Wild Wings locations to reopen dining rooms on Wednesday"

Knox County Health Dept. gives update on reopening phase one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. gives update on reopening phase one"

Nashville surgeon develops breathing machine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville surgeon develops breathing machine"

Love prevails during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love prevails during pandemic"

Battelle system decontaminating N95 masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Battelle system decontaminating N95 masks"

Blue Angels fly over Middle Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels fly over Middle Tennessee"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter