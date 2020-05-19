America is running out of thermometers

(CNN & WIAT) Thermometers are hard to come by these days, and it could get worse.
Thermometer manufacturers and distributors say the devices were already in high demand earlier this year when health care providers started ordering more to scan COVID-19 patients. But now, companies who will require temperature checks are also buying the devices in mass bundles.
Marc Blustein, CEO of American Diagnostic Corporation, one of the nation’s largest thermometer manufacturers, said demand is up 900% for his company’s “non-contact” thermometers.
Multiple medical suppliers said the added customers have put a strain on the thermometer supply chain because they simply can not make enough right now.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
- Trump says he’s taking malaria drug to protect against virus
- Shuttered Jamestown hospital received $121,000 for COVID-19 relief
- Traveling nurse from Tennessee dies in New York on front lines of COVID-19 fight
- Businesses can legally deny service if people do not abide by mask guidelines
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs urges Reopening Task Force to loosen restrictions starting May 22
- WATCH: Gov. Lee in Memphis to tour newly completed COVID care facility
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Virus deaths reach 301 with 18,011 confirmed cases
- Florida man who called coronavirus ‘fake crisis’ gets infected, warns others
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Knox County Health Director on coronavirus: ‘We are trending downward’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 45 active Knox County cases, 311 total with downward trend in new cases