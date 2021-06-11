American Airlines resumes direct service from Knoxville to Miami

In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Travelers can go directly from the Great Smoky Mountains to South Beach. American Airlines has resumed nonstop service to Miami from McGhee-Tyson Airport.

McGhee-Tyson Airport confirmed on social media that American Airlines’ nonstop service to Miami International Airport from East Tennessee has returned.

Miami joins more than 20 other major American cities with seasonal and year-round nonstop service from McGhee-Tyson, including Denver, Chicago, Houston and Washington, D.C.

To book a nonstop flight to Miami, visit www.aa.com