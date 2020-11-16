American Kennel Club reveals common Thanksgiving foods to share with your dog, foods to avoid

(WJHL) — With Thanksgiving a little over a week away, the American Kennel Club released a list of foods that are OK to share around the table with your furry friends.
Lists of food OK to share includes the following:
Sweet potatoes
Potatoes
Apples
Turkey meat
Green beans
Plain peas
Pumpkin
Foods to avoid sharing with your dog
Turkey bones
Stuffing
Casseroles
Mashed potatoes
Creamed peas
Chocolate and sweets
Alcoholic beverages
Raisins and grapes
Onions, scallions and garlic
Ham
Yeast dough
Fatty foods
Foods with spices
