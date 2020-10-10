American Red Cross: 50 volunteers and staff from Tennessee respond to disasters nationwide

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – American Red Cross says they have 50 volunteers and staff from Tennessee responding on-the-ground and virtually to disasters nationwide.

According to a press release, Friday night, as many as 1,000 people took refuge from the storm in six shelters in east Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Red Cross is also helping to support more than 8,300 Hurricane Laura evacuees still sheltering in hotel rooms in Texas and Louisiana.

Record-setting hurricane Delta smashed into Louisiana Friday night as a Category 2 hurricane only miles from where Hurricane Laura devastated the state just six weeks ago. The storm dropped more than a foot of rain in some areas and knocked out power lines leaving almost 800,000 without power.

The Red Cross is on the ground working closely with local officials and partners on a massive relief effort. They are supporting emergency shelters by providing cots, blankets, personal protective equipment and ready-to-eat meals across three states.

Nationally, Red Cross has more than 800 disaster workers supporting relief efforts in Louisiana for both Delta and Laura either on the ground or virtually.